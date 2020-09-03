Global  
 

Chris Broussard reacts to Giannis' injury, would be shocked if Miami lost series vs Bucks | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:45s - Published
Chris Broussard joins the show to talk about the injury of Giannis Antetokounmpo and if the Milwaukee Bucks can win the series without him.

He feels the Bucks unfortunately are done at this point.

While the Bucks have showed pride and effort,the Miami Heat have pulled ahead and the Bucks have lost too much momentum.


FOX Sports - Published


