Watch: Message to China as Tibetan soldier killed at LAC gets public funeral

Locals in Devachan area of Leh who gathered for the funeral of Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzing raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Indian Army Zindabad'. Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal and BJP's National General Secretary Ram Madhav attended his funeral. Tenzing lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August.
Five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of Tibetans-in-exile held a protest in Dharamshala on July 17 to make their voices heard about the oppressive rule in Tibet by China. They demonstrated their demands on the occasion of International Justice Day. "We want international organizations and communities to stand together against China and hold China accountable," said Tenzin Khando, who is part of Central Tibetan Women's Association.
Last rites of Special Frontier Force (SFF) Commando Nyima Tenzing were performed in Devachan area of Leh on September 07. Locals gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites of Commando Tenzing. He lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last week of August.
A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and he was detained by Delhi police. Cops were seen carrying him to their jeep and driving off. A day earlier, Tibetans in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla were seen cheering for soldiers of the Special Frontier Force. The security personnel were leaving for Ladakh amid the stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Tension between the two neighbours persists despite talks for disengagement of forces. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24Published
The Tibetan community cheered for security forces leaving for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The members of the Tibetan community offered ‘Khata’, a Tibetan shawl, for good luck to the security forces leaving for Ladakh. This comes amid escalating tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh. Indian Army said Chinese troops took provocative actions near Pangong Tso. Indian Army took control of the situation and commander level talks have been underway amid rising tensions.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur reacted on two associates of Chinese national Charlie Peng have been identified in the state. He said that it has been reported that Charlie Peng, has contact with two people in Himachal Pradesh. One of which is a citizen of China. The police have detained him; people of Intelligence Bureau are also questioning them. He said, "Initial investigation revealed that their motive is being told to keep an eye on the movement of Dalai Lama and to be communicated. We have asked to strengthen the security system of the Dalai Lama." Two associates of Chinese national Charlie Peng, whose hawala racket was busted by Income Tax department in Delhi recently, have been identified in Chauntra in Mandi district and Bir in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Central and State Agencies are jointly investigating the matter as both the identified persons including a Chinese woman have travelled to foreign countries large number of times and their link to possible spying of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is also under investigation.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated first anniversary of Ladakh's union territory status. The programme took place at party office where Member of Parliament (MP), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attended the event as the chief guest. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "After 71 years of struggle and Ladakhis got new identity so everyone must thanked Modi government." On August 05, last year, the government bifurcated state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka. Rhea has alleged that Priyanka, along with a doctor from Delhi made a ‘fake’ prescription of anxiety medicines for the actor. Meanwhile, the NCB questioned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the case for the second consecutive day. The AIIMS team conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning. The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the actor with the CBI. Results of the viscera report is expected to come within 10 days. On the political front the Congress has accused BJP of trying to politicise the actor’s death with an eye on the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Watch this video for all the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC;..