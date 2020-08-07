Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Do Dogs Bring Their Food Somewhere Else to Eat It?

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Why Do Dogs Bring Their Food Somewhere Else to Eat It?

Why Do Dogs Bring Their Food Somewhere Else to Eat It?

Are you still scratching your head about the fact that your dog takes a mouthful of food and walks away, drops it on the floor and then eats small bits of it away from the bowl?

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hungry Dog Snags some Samples [Video]

Hungry Dog Snags some Samples

Occurred on August 17, 2020 / Davao City, PhilippinesInfo from Licensor: "This is the viral dog on facebook that reached 1 million views on Facebook in just 2-days. While I am buying dog food, I..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:11Published
Boston Terrier Is Sorry for Eating Duck's Food [Video]

Boston Terrier Is Sorry for Eating Duck's Food

Occurred on January 25, 2019 / Tomball, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "A talking dog? Real communication between me and our Boston terrier named Moxi at our house in Texas. She understands every word..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:44Published
Second Dog Steals Summer Treat [Video]

Second Dog Steals Summer Treat

Occurred on August 6, 2020 / Weston, Florida, USAInfo from Licensor: "The first dog, Penny, is a 2-year-old goldendoodle. The second dog (the hog!) is Dug. He is a 7-year-old golden retriever. We..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:27Published