Why Do Dogs Bring Their Food Somewhere Else to Eat It? Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 minutes ago Why Do Dogs Bring Their Food Somewhere Else to Eat It? Are you still scratching your head about the fact that your dog takes a mouthful of food and walks away, drops it on the floor and then eats small bits of it away from the bowl? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. 0

