'Naive' Greenwood, Foden dropped after protocol breach Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:56s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Naive' Greenwood, Foden dropped after protocol breach Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel with the England squad from Iceland to Denmark after breaching UEFA's coronavirus protocols, as Rob Dorsett reports. 0

