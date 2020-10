Joshua Powell, NRA's former second-in-command, says fear was a tool after mass shootings Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 06:07s - Published on September 7, 2020 Joshua Powell, NRA's former second-in-command, says fear was a tool after mass shootings Joshua Powell, NRA former second-in-command to Wayne LaPierre says his boss used mass shootings to sell guns, and that's just "the tip of the iceberg." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue



New York Attorney General Letitia James has readied, aimed, and fired her first shot at the National Rifle Association. CNN reports James has launched a stunningly bold suit to dissolve America's top.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published on August 10, 2020