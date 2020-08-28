'LeBron was in attack mode' — Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers Gm2 win over the Rockets | UNDISPUTED

After dropping Game 1 on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers evened up the series against the Houston Rockets last night at a game apiece.

LA saw their 16-point halftime lead evaporate into a deficit in the 3rd quarter but fought back in the 4th behind LeBron James' 8 points to go on and win 117 to 109.

LeBron finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 blocks.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Lakers' win.