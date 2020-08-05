Maya Hawke kicked out of school for learning disabilities

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer discuss with The Hollywood Reporter the third season's departure from Halloween spookiness, its breakout stars Dacre Montgomery and Maya Hawke and plans for season four — and beyond.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:24Published
Tweets about this
Independent TV Maya Hawke says she was ‘kicked out of school for not being able to read’ as a child https://t.co/oIVh0JBXGR 11 minutes ago
Independent Arts Maya Hawke says she was ‘kicked out of school for not being able to read’ as a child https://t.co/FSom9jcNI9 11 minutes ago
#BeCyberSmart: Cyber Safety Awareness Maya Hawke says she was ‘kicked out of school for not …: Maya Hawke says she was ‘kicked out of school for not … Ma… https://t.co/K1RK6vGTWP 33 minutes ago
Entertainment News Maya Hawke says she was kicked out of school for not being able to read https://t.co/zEukS9IfY5 #Gossip1 hour ago
AceShowbiz Maya Hawke Once Kicked Out of School Because of This https://t.co/1TAIkoSatE https://t.co/YXvl8GI34G 1 hour ago
@easyworldnews RT @easyjanjansen: Maya Hawke says she was 'kicked out of school for not being able to read' as a child - Fox News https://t.co/9haAma1rt4… 2 hours ago
@easyjanjansen Maya Hawke says she was 'kicked out of school for not being able to read' as a child - Fox News… https://t.co/OwqjFKSfa2 2 hours ago
E-Radio.US#e_RadioUS Maya Hawke was “kicked out of school” for being dyslexic: “I’m still a limited reader”… https://t.co/Y0Xov1AQPm 2 hours ago