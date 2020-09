Coalition pushing to extend census deadline Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:26s - Published 4 minutes ago Civil Rights groups pushing to extend the Census deadline to October. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GOVERNMENTS IS TRYING TO FORCETHE CENSUS BUREAU TO EXTEND ITS20-20 HEADCOUNT.THE BUREAU WAS ORIGINALLYSUPPOSED TO CONTINUE THESURVEY THROUGH OCTOBER AFTER ITWAS PAUSED DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.THAT'S WHEN THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION PUSHED THEDEADLINE UP TO THE END OF THISMONTH.NOW A FEDERAL JUDGE INCALIFORNIA SAID THE CENSUSBUREAU NEEDS TO CONTINUE IT'SMOMENTUM.A COURT HEARING IS PLANNED FORNEXT WEEK...THAT WILL FIGHT TOP





