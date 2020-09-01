Julian Assange mobile billboard stopped by police in London's Parliament Square

A mobile billboard featuring Julian Assange's face with the text "don't extradite Assange" was stopped by police in London's Parliament Square on Monday (September 7).

The advertisement was being driven around central London as the WikiLeaks founder was at the Old Bailey for the start of his extradition hearing.

After speaking with the police and being told "drive it around, don't stop", the driver was free to go.