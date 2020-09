Dwarf Goats Happily Play on Merry-Go-Round Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:24s - Published 1 day ago Dwarf Goats Happily Play on Merry-Go-Round Occurred on August 5, 2020 / Carlton, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "Our small herd of Nigerian Dwarf Dairy goats enjoy playing on the merry go round that my husband built for them." 0

