Messi returns to training with Barcelona

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Lionel Messi is seen with Philippe Coutinho, as Messi joins Barcelona training for the first time since the fallout with the club over his future.


News24.com | Messi misses Barcelona training after decision to stay

Lionel Messi was a no-show at training with Barcelona on Saturday morning despite his decision to...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC SportBBC NewsSoccerNews.comZee NewsMid-Day


Messi takes part in Barcelona training for first time since failed attempt to leave

Lionel Messi took part in Barcelona training on Monday, his first session since his attempt to leave...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Messi has already left Barcelona – Valdano

Lionel Messi is already mentally out of the door at Barcelona and is sure to continue his career...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Messi's back at Barca training [Video]

Messi's back at Barca training

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona's training ground on Monday for the first time since August 25, when he announced he wanted to leave the Catalan club.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:39Published
Messi arrives for Barca training [Video]

Messi arrives for Barca training

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Monday afternoon and arrived early ahead of his teammates.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:19Published
Barca train...but no Messi yet [Video]

Barca train...but no Messi yet

Lionel Messi is staying in Barcelona but he's not back on the training pitch just yet as Ronald Koeman's team continue preparations for the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:51Published