Messi returns to training with Barcelona

Lionel Messi is seen with Philippe Coutinho, as Messi joins Barcelona training for the first time since the fallout with the club over his future.

Lionel Messi is already mentally out of the door at Barcelona and is sure to continue his career...

Lionel Messi took part in Barcelona training on Monday, his first session since his attempt to leave...

Lionel Messi was a no-show at training with Barcelona on Saturday morning despite his decision to...