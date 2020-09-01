Messi returns to training with Barcelona
Lionel Messi is seen with Philippe Coutinho, as Messi joins Barcelona training for the first time since the fallout with the club over his future.
Messi's back at Barca trainingLionel Messi returned to Barcelona's training ground on Monday for the first time since August 25, when he announced he wanted to leave the Catalan club.
