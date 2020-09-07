Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Coronavirus Cases

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 39 new Coronavirus cases out of 536 test results, but no additional deaths this Monday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Coronavirus Cases, And No Additional Deaths https://t.co/qMS5V8tVNG 50 minutes ago

damonbethea1

Damon Bethea is Voting #BidenHarris2020 Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Coronavirus Cases, And No Additional Deaths https://t.co/mU7DMkOjvs 2 hours ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths.. https://t.co/o7w8mkMwss 2 days ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths.. https://t.co/3G8kO1pzyE https://t.co/SvgGGyRnR3 2 days ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths, 68 New Cases https://t.co/1kjxrnnKvO 2 days ago

KDKARadio

Newsradio 1020 KDKA The Allegheny County Health Department has reported 68 more COVID-19 cases. There were no new deaths to report, tho… https://t.co/87Is1uNCer 2 days ago

damonbethea1

Damon Bethea is Voting #BidenHarris2020 Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths, 68 New Cases https://t.co/iWIl73YYx3 2 days ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 37 More Coronavirus Cases.. https://t.co/RGs61s0BAG https://t.co/h4XSYuQgTu 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Soaring in the North and Midlands as Cases Triple [Video]

Coronavirus Soaring in the North and Midlands as Cases Triple

Coronavirus Soaring in the North and Midlands as Cases Triple

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:36Published
Prevent uptick COVID-19 cases on Labor Day [Video]

Prevent uptick COVID-19 cases on Labor Day

Healthcare workers fear an uptick in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day. Health officials are asking people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:20Published
Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases [Video]

Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the daily rise in cases of coronaviruson Sunday was “concerning”, after Government figures show there were a further2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published