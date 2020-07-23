Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations?

What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations?

The Brexit process has been thrown into fresh turmoil by reports of Governmentmoves to bring in new laws which would override parts of the WithdrawalAgreement from the EU.

Here we look at the big questions surrounding what thenew protocol could mean and how all parties involved have reacted to thisreported change.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

London 'must not play with peace in Ireland' during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker [Video]

London 'must not play with peace in Ireland' during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker

"The last thing we want to see is somehow the British government trying to play with peace in Ireland as some sort of negotiating gambit towards fishing rights or state aid," Irish lawmaker Neale Richmond told Euronews.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:15Published
UK "legally obliged" to respect original Brexit deal: Ursula von der Leyen [Video]

UK "legally obliged" to respect original Brexit deal: Ursula von der Leyen

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:23Published
Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks [Video]

Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks

Johnson said the country would “prosper mightily” even if Britain had “a trading arrangement with the EU like Australia’s”.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:24Published
UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' [Video]

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit: Von der Leyen warns no deal if UK breaks 'international law' on Northern Ireland [Video]

Brexit: Von der Leyen warns no deal if UK breaks 'international law' on Northern Ireland

The UK government has imposed a mid-October deadline for reaching a trade deal with the EU, while downplaying reports it plans to override divorce deal terms on Northern Ireland.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:25Published
How the EU is trying to make one hundred cities carbon neutral by 2030 [Video]

How the EU is trying to make one hundred cities carbon neutral by 2030

In this special edition of Futuris, Euronews looks at how the EU is trying to make one hundred cities carbon neutral by 2030.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00Published

Tweets about this

ruslandzhebr

Ruslan RT @irish_news: What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations? https://t.co/Psd5DhaUSi 3 hours ago

tartancobweb

Tartan cobweb RT @ITVNewsPolitics: What is the latest disruption to hit the #Brexit trade negotiations? https://t.co/oCBKYoR0tA 3 hours ago

ITVNewsPolitics

ITV News Politics What is the latest disruption to hit the #Brexit trade negotiations? https://t.co/oCBKYoR0tA 3 hours ago

AllisonMorris1

Allison Morris What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations? via @irish_news https://t.co/70YZYFihOO 4 hours ago

irish_news

The Irish News What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations? https://t.co/Psd5DhaUSi 4 hours ago

odgersberndtson

Odgers Berndtson What keeps the Co-CEO of a 12,500 employee company up at night? Michael Drew speaks to @Chanofer of @Workday about… https://t.co/5RUblG3ov8 4 hours ago

shufflepaw

SHUFFLEPAW What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations? https://t.co/QcRm9cXimj 5 hours ago

Polly_Politics

Polly Politics What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations? https://t.co/Vnp1Cyw4dH 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks [Video]

Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost admits there are significant‘gaps’ in Brexit talks. Speaking after the latest round of discussions inLondon, he highlighted the substantial areas of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published