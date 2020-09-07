Man witnesses the Colorado wildfires from the sky

This was the moment a man from Marietta, Georgia captured the Colorado wildfire from above while flying home.

The clip, filmed on September 5 shows plumes of smoke coming from the raging wildfires throughout Colorado.

Joseph Willingham filmed the scene told Newsflare, "I was flying into Denver after being at a wedding to catch a flight back to Atlanta and to fly over it was just... wow, sad."