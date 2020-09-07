Man witnesses the Colorado wildfires from the sky
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Man witnesses the Colorado wildfires from the sky
This was the moment a man from Marietta, Georgia captured the Colorado wildfire from above while flying home.
The clip, filmed on September 5 shows plumes of smoke coming from the raging wildfires throughout Colorado.
Joseph Willingham filmed the scene told Newsflare, "I was flying into Denver after being at a wedding to catch a flight back to Atlanta and to fly over it was just... wow, sad."