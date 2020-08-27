Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Air bridges: Greek islands added to quarantine list

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Air bridges: Greek islands added to quarantine list

Air bridges: Greek islands added to quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as seven greek islaands are added to thelist.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Greek island returners to England face quarantine [Video]

Greek island returners to England face quarantine

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Wednesday. It came as Mr Shapps also announced that England will start applying regional quarantine rules for international arrivals. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Transport Secretary announces regional travel corridors [Video]

Transport Secretary announces regional travel corridors

England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy forinternational arrivals, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. From 4am onWednesday arrivals from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14days, but mainland Greece will maintain its coronavirus quarantine-exemption.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published
Why Erdogan won't start a war with Greece over Mediterranean drilling [Video]

Why Erdogan won't start a war with Greece over Mediterranean drilling

Ankara is currently facing off against Greece over oil and gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:58Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Greek Islands Added To England’s Quarantine List, Grant Shapps Announces [Video]

Greek Islands Added To England’s Quarantine List, Grant Shapps Announces

Greek Islands Added To England’s Quarantine List, Grant Shapps Announces

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published
Air bridges: No changes to England's quarantine list [Video]

Air bridges: No changes to England's quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced no countries have beenadded or taken away from the list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Air bridges: Czech Republic and Switzerland join England's quarantine list [Video]

Air bridges: Czech Republic and Switzerland join England's quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, after Czech Republic and Switzerland wereadded from the list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published