Air bridges: Greek islands added to quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as seven greek islaands are added to thelist.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Greece Country in southeastern Europe Greek island returners to England face quarantine



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Wednesday. It came as Mr Shapps also announced that England will start applying regional quarantine rules for international arrivals. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970 Transport Secretary announces regional travel corridors



England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy forinternational arrivals, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. From 4am onWednesday arrivals from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14days, but mainland Greece will maintain its coronavirus quarantine-exemption. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published on January 1, 1970 Why Erdogan won't start a war with Greece over Mediterranean drilling



Ankara is currently facing off against Greece over oil and gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:58 Published on January 1, 1970