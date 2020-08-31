Club by club Premier League Transfer News

News of the big moves in the Premier League as Newcastle make two signings and Everton close in on their biggest transfer of the window.

Lionel Messi’s dramatic U-turn could spell the end of Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona career,...

The latest Premier League transfer news and rumours on September 5 as Wales star Gareth Bale's future...

The latest Premier League transfer news as Gareth Bale, Thiago Alcantara and Ollie Watkins feature in...