Ozzy Osbourne doesn't want a reunion with Black Sabbath
Ozzy Osbourne has insisted he has no plans to reunite for more shows with his Black Sabbath bandmates.
Ozzy Osbourne: Cheating was a 'part of the job'Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne claims being unfaithful to his wife Sharon was an "occupational hazard".
Ozzy Osbourne 'felt calm' while trying to kill his wifeAccording to Ozzy Osbourne, he can still remember feeling "calm" as he threatened to kill his wife while high on drugs.
Ozzy Osbourne gave up on 'painful' sleeve tattoo plansOzzy Osbourne has found when it comes to tattoos he has limits in his old age.