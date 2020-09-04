Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of the semifinals in the NBA bubble.

He feels this could possibly be Kawhi Leonard's worst game in years, but does not count the Clippers out just yet while applauding the performance of the Nuggets.