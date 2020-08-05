El Dorado fire explodes and destroys homes in California

El Dorado Fire in Yucaipa, California, which was reportedly sparked by a pyrotechnic device, has now burnt more than 7,500 acres, as seen in this footage from September 6.

About 21,000 residents have been evacuated and several homes have been destroyed, according to reports.