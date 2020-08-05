Global  
 

El Dorado fire explodes and destroys homes in California

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
El Dorado Fire in Yucaipa, California, which was reportedly sparked by a pyrotechnic device, has now burnt more than 7,500 acres, as seen in this footage from September 6.

About 21,000 residents have been evacuated and several homes have been destroyed, according to reports.




