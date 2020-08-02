Tibetans hold candle light vigil for slain SFF commando Nyima Tenzin

A funeral with mass public participation was held in Ladakh for a martyred Tibetan soldier. Company Leader Nyima Tenzin, of the Special Frontier Force, was killed in a landmine explosion during an operation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, on August 29-30. The army truck carrying his mortal remains was adorned with the Indian tricolour and the Tibetan flag. Many people followed the truck on their vehicles, carrying the same flags. Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Tibet Desh Ki Jai' were heard at the venue of the cremation. The forces bid adieu to the fallen soldier with full military honours, including a gun salute by a ceremonial guard. The solemn ceremony was attended by top politicians like Ram Madhav and Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party. As per experts, this was the first time that a soldier of the SFF was given a public funeral. It could be seen as a message to China amid the current border standoff. Chinese forces also occupy Tibet, and India has acted as a haven for Tibetans, including their spiritual leader Dalai Lama, fleeing persecution.
Last rites of Special Frontier Force (SFF) Commando Nyima Tenzing were performed in Devachan area of Leh on September 07. Locals gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites of Commando Tenzing. He lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last week of August.
A traditional "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony marked the start of the festival Wednesday in the capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, with a huge Thangka painting bearing the image of the Buddha being displayed on hillsides near the Drepung Monastery.View on euronews
Anti-China protests were held in Canada’s Toronto on August 01. It was organized by Canada Hong Kong Link & Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance. Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora joined the protest. Amid the protests, demonstrators praised India and chanted slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A woman representing the Hong Kong Canadian community said that it is of utmost importance for the people of the world to be united against China. She said, “I’m representing the Hong Kong Canadian community in joining force with our brothers and sisters from different ethnic communities to oppose to the brutal suppression of the Chinese authoritarian regime. We would like to show solidarity for our brothers and sisters that are under suppression in Tibet, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and other parts of the world. It is of utmost importance for all people over the world to be united in saying no to this suppressive regime. We also need to urge the Canadian government to come up with a strong foreign policy.” Watch the full video for more details.
