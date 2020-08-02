Global  
 

Tibetans hold candle light vigil for slain SFF commando Nyima Tenzin

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Tibetans hold candle light vigil for slain SFF commando Nyima Tenzin

Tibetans hold candle light vigil for slain SFF commando Nyima Tenzin

Tibetan people held candle light vigil for slain Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin on September 07.

Tenzin lost his life along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on August 31 when he stepped on a landmine laid in 1962 at Gurung Hill in Chushul.


Watch: Message to China as Tibetan soldier killed at LAC gets public funeral

Watch: Message to China as Tibetan soldier killed at LAC gets public funeral

A funeral with mass public participation was held in Ladakh for a martyred Tibetan soldier. Company Leader Nyima Tenzin, of the Special Frontier Force, was killed in a landmine explosion during an operation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, on August 29-30. The army truck carrying his mortal remains was adorned with the Indian tricolour and the Tibetan flag. Many people followed the truck on their vehicles, carrying the same flags. Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Tibet Desh Ki Jai' were heard at the venue of the cremation. The forces bid adieu to the fallen soldier with full military honours, including a gun salute by a ceremonial guard. The solemn ceremony was attended by top politicians like Ram Madhav and Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party. As per experts, this was the first time that a soldier of the SFF was given a public funeral. It could be seen as a message to China amid the current border standoff. Chinese forces also occupy Tibet, and India has acted as a haven for Tibetans, including their spiritual leader Dalai Lama, fleeing persecution.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:09Published
Last rites of Commando Nyima Tenzing performed in Leh

Last rites of Commando Nyima Tenzing performed in Leh

Last rites of Special Frontier Force (SFF) Commando Nyima Tenzing were performed in Devachan area of Leh on September 07. Locals gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites of Commando Tenzing. He lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last week of August.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published

Will meet Dalai Lama, sanction Chinese officials for abuses in Tibet: Biden

 Slamming Beijing's plan to further tighten control over Tibet, Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden has said that if voted to..
WorldNews
Celebrations for the traditional Shoton Festival begin in Lhasa

Celebrations for the traditional Shoton Festival begin in Lhasa

A traditional "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony marked the start of the festival Wednesday in the capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, with a huge Thangka painting bearing the image of the Buddha being displayed on hillsides near the Drepung Monastery.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Demonstrators chant 'Modi, Modi', praise India in Toronto's anti-China protests

Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests

Anti-China protests were held in Canada’s Toronto on August 01. It was organized by Canada Hong Kong Link & Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance. Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora joined the protest. Amid the protests, demonstrators praised India and chanted slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A woman representing the Hong Kong Canadian community said that it is of utmost importance for the people of the world to be united against China. She said, “I’m representing the Hong Kong Canadian community in joining force with our brothers and sisters from different ethnic communities to oppose to the brutal suppression of the Chinese authoritarian regime. We would like to show solidarity for our brothers and sisters that are under suppression in Tibet, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and other parts of the world. It is of utmost importance for all people over the world to be united in saying no to this suppressive regime. We also need to urge the Canadian government to come up with a strong foreign policy.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

China says Indian Army crossed LAC in Shenpao mountain near Pangong Lake, fired 'warning shots'

 Amid the escalating border tensions between India and China, Beijing has now said that Indian Army soldiers have crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in..
DNA

Army, IAF chiefs visit forward areas as China moves more forces near Chushul

 China has moved additional forces opposite the Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh after a large number of well-armed Indian troops occupied virtually all the..
IndiaTimes

Army, IAF chiefs visit forward areas as China moves more forces to Chushul

 China has moved additional forces opposite the Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh after a large number of well-armed Indian troops occupied virtually all the..
IndiaTimes

India-China border dispute: Brigade commander level talks to take place today

 The Indian Army sources said on Wednesday that the brigade commander of the army will hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at 10 am in Chushul/Moldo on..
DNA

Ram Madhav at Tibetan soldier's funeral: The significance | Oneindia News

Ram Madhav at Tibetan soldier's funeral: The significance | Oneindia News

Why was it significant that top BJP leader Ram Madhav marked his presence at the funeral of Tibetan soldier Tenzin Nyima? Tibetans refugees in India believe China unlawfully occupy their land. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:41Published