VP Mike Pence, VP candidate Kamala Harris both visit Wisconsin on Labor Day

Local golfers raise $60,000 for veterans and military families on Labor Day



Golfers at The Legends at Merrill Hills, a country club in Waukesha, raised roughly $60,000 for veterans and military families on Monday, September 7. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:48 Published 3 minutes ago

VP Mike Pence, VP candidate Kamala Harris to visit Wisconsin Monday



Both VP Mike Pence and Democratic candidate for VP Kamala Harris will be in Wisconsin on Labor Day. Pence will visit La Crosse, while Harris will be in Milwaukee. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:07 Published 6 hours ago