Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:41s - Published
Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON


England: Phil Foden & Mason Greenwood to leave camp after quarantine breach

 Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after breaking Covid-19 quarantine guidelines in Iceland, says manager Gareth Southgate.
BBC News

England: Phil Foden & Mason Greenwood quarantine breach claims investigated by FA

 Allegations England's Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood broke quarantine rules in Iceland are being investigated by the FA.
BBC News

England: Harry Kane praises 'complete goalscorer' Mason Greenwood

 England captain Harry Kane says Mason Greenwood is a "complete goalscorer" after the Manchester United forward impressed during training.
BBC News
Mason Greenwood: Being called-up for England is a dream come true [Video]

Mason Greenwood: Being called-up for England is a dream come true

Mason Greenwood speaks to the press after being called up for the first timeby England for the Nations League. The 18-year-old said the call had been a'dream come true'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Raheem Sterling: 'Exceptional' forward has reached new level - England boss Southgate

 Raheem Sterling "has a massive impact" on the whole England squad, says manager Gareth Southgate.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign [Video]

Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign

Gareth Southgate has revealed a conversation with England team-mate StuartPearce was “invaluable” in helping him deal with his Euro 96 penalty miss.Southgate, now the England manager, has spoken about how he felt responsiblefor ending the feelgood factor sweeping the nation as hopes grew that theThree Lions would secure a first major title in 30 years. And he says talkingabout the miss with Pearce, who endured his own shoot-out agony at the 1990World Cup, helped him immensely.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches [Video]

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches

Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden being asked toleave the England squad following a video that shows the two breaking Covid-19restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Sterling 'has taken his game to another level' - Southgate

 Raheem Sterling "has a massive impact" on the whole England squad, says manager Gareth Southgate.
BBC News

England: Phil Foden realising the dream 'of every kid on the estate'

 Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says he will be realising the dream "of every kid on the estate" if he makes his England debut this week.
BBC News

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland [Video]

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate has commended his players for winning theirNations League match against Iceland, despite only having 10 men following aKyle Walker dismissal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Iceland v England: Nations League match preview [Video]

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Police leave hotel after quizzing England stars [Video]

Police leave hotel after quizzing England stars

Sky Sports News’ Rob Dorsett has the latest from Reykjavík, where two plain clothes police officers were seen leaving England’s hotel after interviewing Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood about their..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:51Published
'Naive' Greenwood, Foden dropped after protocol breach [Video]

'Naive' Greenwood, Foden dropped after protocol breach

Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel with the England squad from Iceland to Denmark after breaching UEFA's coronavirus protocols, as Rob Dorsett reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:56Published
Denmark hopeful England game goes ahead [Video]

Denmark hopeful England game goes ahead

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand says the relevant authorities will be in contact with UEFA to ensure Tuesday’s game against England can go ahead without concern following Phil Foden and Mason..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:21Published