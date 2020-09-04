Cameron Peak Fire: 3 New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day
More mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday morning around the Cameron Peak Fire, due to “immediate and imminent danger.”
New mandatory evacuations ordered for areas surrounding Cameron Peak FireNew mandatory evacuations were issued Saturday evening for areas close to the Cameron Peak Fire as fire activity grew quickly, putting off smoke and ash across Larimer County.
Poor Visibility Today In Denver Metro Area From Wildfire SmokeThe Cameron Peak Fire is putting up new smoke and it's passing into the Front Range in Colorado.