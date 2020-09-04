Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cameron Peak Fire: 3 New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Cameron Peak Fire: 3 New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day

Cameron Peak Fire: 3 New Areas Ordered To Evacuate On Labor Day

More mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday morning around the Cameron Peak Fire, due to “immediate and imminent danger.”


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New mandatory evacuations ordered for areas surrounding Cameron Peak Fire [Video]

New mandatory evacuations ordered for areas surrounding Cameron Peak Fire

New mandatory evacuations were issued Saturday evening for areas close to the Cameron Peak Fire as fire activity grew quickly, putting off smoke and ash across Larimer County.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:43Published
Video: Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in 70s [Video]

Video: Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in 70s

Some inland areas of Massachusetts will make a run at 80 degrees on Sunday, while more spots will hit the 80s on Labor Day.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:06Published
Poor Visibility Today In Denver Metro Area From Wildfire Smoke [Video]

Poor Visibility Today In Denver Metro Area From Wildfire Smoke

The Cameron Peak Fire is putting up new smoke and it's passing into the Front Range in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:06Published