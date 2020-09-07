Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnics
Firefighters Monday morning continued to battle the El Dorado Fire -- which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday when a family attempted to stage a gender reveal photo in Yucaipa using pyrotechnics -- and then exploded to more than 7,000 acres, destroying several homes and forcing hundreds to flee.