Grant Me Hope: 16-year-old Elizabeth is hoping to be adopted

Every Monday on WXXV we feature a child from Mississippi hoping to get adopted.

Return.-- every monday here on wxxv we- feature a child from mississipp- hoping to get adopted.- today you will meet 16 year old- elizabeth.- she has been waiting for over - two and a half years to be- adopted.- - - - - my name is elizabeth.

I'm - sixteen years old - and i'm in the eleventh grade.- my definition of a normal - teenager is someone that can- go out with your friends, go to- the movies, go out to eat and - just spend time - and enjoy yourself.

- i play basketball.

I was the- best runner on the team.

The- only reason i like getting to - play basketball is that i'm - being with my friends.

Half of- my friends on the - - - - basketball team was my friends- that i hanged out with.

One - subject that i have - liked the best is health- education.

I want to be a nicu- nurse and when i get done doing- what i'm doing for the nicu - nurse i want to go to st.

Jude- to help with the kids that need- - - - help that are struggling with - chemo and stuff.- if i could pick one person to b- my mentor or superhero i would- pick ms.- - - - ranesha she's a staff member- that works at the group home i'- at, because she helped- me through the worst times in m- life.

- - - - the struggle i'm in now is my - family can't get their stuff- together and i'm on the - adoption list.

So i would like- to help other kids that are - - - - going through the same thing.

I- don't like seeing old or younge- kids getting neglected or abuse- and stuff.

I can relate to it.- i've been in group homes and i'- in a group home now.

I was in - foster homes in - - - - the past.

If i was going to be- adopted i would want to invest- in them for the rest of - my life.

Showing them that i'm- caring and i'm there to listen- to you even though- i'm a child.

I'm willing to - spend quality time with people.- - - - - - - - if you would like to learn more- about adopting elizabeth call - 601-359-4133.

- the mississippi department of - child protection services - website - is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms-- dot-gov.- next monday at this time we wil- feature another child from- mississippi hoping to find a ne- home.




