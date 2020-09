Tom Cruise doing stunts in Norway for M:I-7 Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:40s - Published 52 seconds ago Tom Cruise doing stunts in Norway for M:I-7 In Hellesylt, shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 involved a motorcycle, a helicopter and a huge ramp running off a mountain. 0

