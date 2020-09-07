Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More evacuations ordered as Valley Fire rages

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:34s - Published
More evacuations ordered as Valley Fire rages

More evacuations ordered as Valley Fire rages

The Valley Fire continued to burn overnight in East County as evacuations remain in place.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnics [Video]

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnics

Firefighters Monday morning continued to battle the El Dorado Fire -- which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday when a family attempted to stage a gender reveal photo in Yucaipa using pyrotechnics..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:38Published
More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire [Video]

More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire

Ash fell across the Front Range as the fire continued to burn in Larimer County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:24Published
Valley Fire burns thousands of acres, destroys homes [Video]

Valley Fire burns thousands of acres, destroys homes

The Valley Fire continued to burn overnight in East County as evacuations remain in place.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:50Published