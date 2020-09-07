More evacuations ordered as Valley Fire rages
The Valley Fire continued to burn overnight in East County as evacuations remain in place.
Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By PyrotechnicsFirefighters Monday morning continued to battle the El Dorado Fire -- which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday when a family attempted to stage a gender reveal photo in Yucaipa using pyrotechnics..
More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak FireAsh fell across the Front Range as the fire continued to burn in Larimer County.
Valley Fire burns thousands of acres, destroys homesThe Valley Fire continued to burn overnight in East County as evacuations remain in place.