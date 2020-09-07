McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball.

The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open.

According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if the Serb tarnished his reputation.

Seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe believes the incident will have an impact.

McEnroe was famous for his on-court outbursts.

McEnroe was disqualified from the 1990 Australian Open for misconduct.

"Now whether he likes it or not, he's going to be the bad guy the rest of his career."