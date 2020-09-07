Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball.

The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open.

According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if the Serb tarnished his reputation.

Seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe believes the incident will have an impact.

McEnroe was famous for his on-court outbursts.

McEnroe was disqualified from the 1990 Australian Open for misconduct.

"Now whether he likes it or not, he's going to be the bad guy the rest of his career."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | John McEnroe feels pressure got to Novak Djokovic

John McEnroe has warned Novak Djokovic he will have to face up to being the "bad guy" for the rest of...
News24 - Published

'He's going to be the bad guy the rest of his career,' says John McEnroe of Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic hitting a line judge with a ball has become one of the enduring images of an already...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this

dreamzpartha

Partha Mohapatra RT @cnnsport: "He's got a lot of things going for him, but this is obviously a stain that he's not going to be able to erase." John McEnro… 3 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine '@DjokerNole Will Be The '#BadGuy' For Rest Of His Career' @usopen #NovakDisqualified @atptour #Djoker… https://t.co/5iz2ZxfrPT 4 hours ago

cnnsport

CNN Sport "He's got a lot of things going for him, but this is obviously a stain that he's not going to be able to erase." J… https://t.co/9p00wO3Jly 5 hours ago

waleed_rf

waleed mehmood qari RT @MirrorSportIE: John McEnroe says Novak Djokovic will be 'bad guy for rest of his career' after US Open disqualification #djokovicdisqua… 6 hours ago

MirrorSportIE

Irish Mirror Sport John McEnroe says Novak Djokovic will be 'bad guy for rest of his career' after US Open disqualification… https://t.co/TwrlIIBvr4 6 hours ago

robertdpalmer

Robert Palmer McEnroe says Djokovic will struggle to move past hitting ball at judge https://t.co/otmfYoZAWT 8 hours ago

dtantleff

Deb Tantleff I so miss going to the open this year....McEnroe says Djokovic will struggle to move past hitting ball at judge… https://t.co/Wyw3sFRJsh 9 hours ago

IOLsport

IOL Sport RT @IOL: .@DjokerNole will have to get used to being the "bad guy" following his disqualification from the @usopen for striking a line judg… 10 hours ago