Facebook To Limit Election Ads

Business Insider reports that Facebook will prohibit new political ads from running in the week leading up to Election Day.

Facebook announced a two-pronged approach ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

First, the social network said it will not allow new political ads to run in the week before the election in November.

The Wall Street Journal said Facebook will flag posts from candidates claiming premature victory.

Facebook will redirect users to vote tallies showing up-to-date results.

This news comes after reports about tech companies meeting with government officials to discuss fighting election meddling.