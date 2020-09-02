Trump, Biden Hit The Campaign Trail On Labor Day
The president and the Democratic nominee discussed the economy in battleground states.
CBS2's Skyler Henry reports
Steven Stice RT @DoctorHenryCT: Trump had nothing on his schedule today, except golf, until he realized that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were on the cam… 2 hours ago
Gregory Rhines #Democrat @JoeBiden foiled yet again by the teleprompter on the campaign trail https://t.co/k9QvmpoN75 #tcot #gop #migop 3 hours ago
KC. AKA Conchgirl4ever @jeffmason1 @abbydphillip @realDonaldTrump Your viewers listen to you all and say Biden is on the campaign’ trail a… https://t.co/SikyvKAR1r 3 hours ago
truth @BarackObama I am so tried of Trump bringing up your name.I hope you be out there on the campaign trail for Biden/ Harris. 3 hours ago
Digital Forests Oh:
"Presidents of the United States should be presidential," Joe Biden tells CBS, explaining why he doesn't show m… https://t.co/OAdLcqE4lh 4 hours ago
Eye On The Day 9/4Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump and Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden campaigned in battleground states yesterday, law enforcement kill suspect in fatal..
President Trump Travels To Pennsylvania While Joe Biden Visits Kenosha, WisconsinPresident Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail Thursday in another major swing state -- Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a..
President Trump Visits Battleground State Of North CarolinaCBS4's Debra Alfarone reports on the latest news from the campaign trail.