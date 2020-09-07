Global  
 

Trump boat parade sets sail in Palm Beach County

Supporters of President Trump from all across South Florida gathered Monday to honor and support the commander and chief.

SOUTH FLORIDA.

THE EVENT WCALLED THE "BACK THE BLUEPARADE FOR FREEDOM".

YOU MIGHAVE SEEN IT FOR YOURSELF...THE PARADE STARTED AT THEJUPITER INLET THIS MORNING ANDMADE ITS WAY SOUTH TO MAR-A-LAGO.

AN ESTIMATED 11-HUNDRED BOATS WITH TRUMPSUPPORTERS WENT UNDER THE BLUEHERON BRIDGE.

THE EVENT ALSOINCLUDED DONALD TRUMP JR,KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE AND FORMERFLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL PAMBONDI.THE PRESIDENT WILL BE IN SOUTHFLORIDA TOMORROW




