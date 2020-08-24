Global  
 

Dolphins Name Ryan Fitzpatrick As Starting Quarterback

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
Dolphins Name Ryan Fitzpatrick As Starting Quarterback

Dolphins Name Ryan Fitzpatrick As Starting Quarterback

CBS4's Jim Berry reports for first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa will back up the veteran.


Dolphin QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Learns Of Mom’s Passing Before Saturday’s Scrimmage

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it...
Brandon talks Tua's health, Fitzpatrick is the best bet & Tua won't return until fully recovered [Video]

Brandon talks Tua's health, Fitzpatrick is the best bet & Tua won't return until fully recovered

Brandon Marshall on Tua Tagovailoa's recent hip injury and who will start for the Miami Dolphins in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. He feels quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is the best bet & Tua won't..

Ryan Fitzpatrick Back On The Practice Field Following His Mother's Death [Video]

Ryan Fitzpatrick Back On The Practice Field Following His Mother's Death

Fitzpatrick left just before the scrimmage began Saturday after learning of the death of his mother, Lori.

Dolphins Just 1 Of 5 Teams Committed To Allowing Fans To Attend Games [Video]

Dolphins Just 1 Of 5 Teams Committed To Allowing Fans To Attend Games

CBS4's Jim Berry reports Ryan Fitzpatrick is a fan of the idea, but the Bills head coach thinks it's an unfair advantage.

