Dolphins Name Ryan Fitzpatrick As Starting Quarterback
CBS4's Jim Berry reports for first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa will back up the veteran.
Cam✊🏾 RT @AroundTheNFL: Not yet Tua time: Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starting QB vs. Patriots
https://t.co/sBkAJEfbFm http… 3 minutes ago
Joseph Jackson RT @SSMiamiDolphins: #Dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB over rookie Tua Tagovailoa for Week 1 at New England #NFL #Patriots http… 4 minutes ago
Harold F. Way RT @DarrenHeitner: Ryan Fitzpatrick, starting Dolphins QB in his 16th NFL season, is THE FitzMagic. Just ask the U.S. Patent & Trademark Of… 23 minutes ago
SunSentinel Dolphins #Dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB over rookie Tua Tagovailoa for Week 1 at New England #NFL #Patriots… https://t.co/Y9cpiox4or 29 minutes ago
NFLファン RT @SNFonNBC: 🎤 oh oh oh FITZMAGIC...you knowwwwww 🎤 https://t.co/CA4rW6pOWl 32 minutes ago
Redwolves RT @ESPNNFL: The Dolphins named Ryan Fitzpatrick their starting quarterback on Monday, while first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa will develop a… 37 minutes ago
Phinside The NFL RT @CameronWolfe: Story on Dolphins naming Ryan Fitzpatrick their starting QB while Tua Tagovailoa develops, learns and waits for his turn… 2 hours ago
Franklyn Rodriguez🇵🇦 Fins make it official, name Fitzpatrick starter https://t.co/9iJa0jH3bT
via @ESPN para los #Dolphins fans… https://t.co/8osRQwjnBy 2 hours ago
Brandon talks Tua's health, Fitzpatrick is the best bet & Tua won't return until fully recoveredBrandon Marshall on Tua Tagovailoa's recent hip injury and who will start for the Miami Dolphins in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. He feels quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is the best bet & Tua won't..
Ryan Fitzpatrick Back On The Practice Field Following His Mother's DeathFitzpatrick left just before the scrimmage began Saturday after learning of the death of his mother, Lori.
Dolphins Just 1 Of 5 Teams Committed To Allowing Fans To Attend GamesCBS4's Jim Berry reports Ryan Fitzpatrick is a fan of the idea, but the Bills head coach thinks it's an unfair advantage.