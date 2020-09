Restaurants and businesses as winter approaches Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published 13 minutes ago Restaurants and businesses as winter approaches Business is bad for a lot of companies, especially for a lot of restaurants. A lot of US diners and restaurants are feeling the pain of restricted capacity and unavailable tables. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ESPECIALLY FOR MANYRESTAURANTS.A LOT OF U.S.DINERS AND RESTAURANTS AREFEELING THE PAIN OF RESTRICTEDCAPACITY AND UNAVAILABLETABLES.EVEN WITH CURBSIDE PICKUP ANDDELIVERY...MANY LOCATIONS ARE WATCHINGTHEIR BOTTOM LINES PLUMMET IN2020.TO HELP...THE NEW YORK STATE RESTAURANTASSOCIATION SAYS IT'S LOOKINGFOR FEDERAL GRANT MONEY.54.8% SAID THEY WOULD BE FORCEDTO SHUT DOWN BY NOVEMBER IFTHEY DON'T GET ADDITIONALFEDERAL FUNDING.THE ASSOCIATION IS ALSO WARNINGDINING RESTRICTIONS NEED TOALLOW MORE SEATING INDOORS...AS THE COLD WEATHER MONTHSAPPROACH AND OUTDOOR SEATINGBECOMES UNAVAILABLE.SOME WORKERS HAVE SAVED A TON





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Palm Beach County businesses preparing for Phase Two



Palm Beach County will be moving into phase two Sept. 8. An announcement business owners have waited for. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:34 Published 3 days ago New Florida program to help people feel safe at restaurants



Many people are still worried about dining out as restaurants continue to try and rebound. To help diners feel safe, Florida has launched a new program called the Seal of Commitment. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:52 Published 5 days ago New Jersey Business Owner Starts Video Series To Spotlight Other Small Businesses



As shops and restaurants struggle to stay open, one business owner in New Jersey is doing what she can to help other business owners; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08 Published 6 days ago