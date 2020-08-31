|
Firefighters battle southern California inferno
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:40s - Published
Steve Russo with the Lakeside Fire District provided a first-hand look as he and his colleagues battle the Valley Fire in California.
Conway G.
Gittens reports.
