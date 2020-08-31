Global  
 

Firefighters battle southern California inferno

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Steve Russo with the Lakeside Fire District provided a first-hand look as he and his colleagues battle the Valley Fire in California.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.


California California State in the western United States

California sets record with 800,000ha burned so far this year

 Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres (800,000ha) in California this year, setting a new state record.Crews battled dozens of growing blazes in..
New Zealand Herald

Strong winds expected in California as record heat fuels wildfires

 The extreme heat in California is making things more difficult for firefighters battling wildfires across the state. The West Coast has broken several records..
CBS News

Biden campaign enlists teen’s Instagram account for online organizing

 Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Joe Biden campaign is taking over a popular Instagram account from a teen supporter, who built a huge following..
The Verge

California Wildfires: Extreme Heat Turns State Into a Furnace

 Fires burning from near the Mexico border to the forests of the Sierra Nevada spread a curtain of smoke over California early on Monday.
NYTimes.com

California Fire Triggered by 'Gender-Reveal Fireworks'

A firework at a gender-reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed...
Newsmax - Published

Gender reveal party disaster sparks raging wildfire, leading to mass evacuations and destroying more than 7,000 acres

Firefighters in California are battling a blaze after a pyrotechnic at a gender reveal party intended...
PinkNews - Published

California firefighters battle wildfire; Oak Glen ordered evacuated

A small Southern California town was under an evacuation order Saturday as firefighters battled a...
FOXNews.com - Published


Firefighters battle El Dorado wildfire that was triggered by gender reveal party [Video]

Firefighters battle El Dorado wildfire that was triggered by gender reveal party

A wildfire named El Dorado Fire broke out at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, California, on Saturday morning, September 5. An evacuation order was issued for about 3,000 residents in Oak Glen, San..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published
California firefighters respond to raging Creek Fire in Fresno County [Video]

California firefighters respond to raging Creek Fire in Fresno County

Firefighters in California's Fresno County have responded to the raging Creek Fire near Shaver Lake. Footage from September 6 shows fire crews attending the blaze as it engulfs the local woodland..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published
US Army Soldiers Being Deployed To Help Fight California Wildfires [Video]

US Army Soldiers Being Deployed To Help Fight California Wildfires

Hundreds of US Army soldiers will soon be joining the fire fight against California’s wildfires. The USDA Forest Service announced on Monday that about 200 soldiers are being deployed to help with..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:25Published