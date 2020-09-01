Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station

Actor Rhea Chakraborty left Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after more than 5 hours.

Rhea has lodged a complaint to file an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and others for sending 'fake' medical prescription to him under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

Rhea Chakraborty called back tomorrow, interrogation will continue: NCB [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty called back tomorrow, interrogation will continue: NCB

Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB on September 07 informed that Rhea Chakraborty, who today also summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau, has been sent back to her home and she has been called back tomorrow. Jain informed that the interrogation will continue.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published
Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister is offence itself: Vikas Singh [Video]

Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister is offence itself: Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, Sushant's father's lawyer on September 07 held a press conference over Rhea Chakraborty's complaint that she filed against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh. He said that the complaint filed by Rhea is itself an offence because according to IPC act if someone files complaint to police for wrong conducting wrong investigation or in which police has no jurisdiction is punishable under IPC act and has six month jail.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Bandra Bandra Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India

Maharashtra: After CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Home minister Anil Deskhmukh receive threat calls

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly received a death threat over a phone call from an unidentified number, whereby the miscreant further..
DNA

'Dawood's man' calls up Maharashtra CM's house, security scaled up

 An unidentified man allegedly called up Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here, saying that he was calling..
IndiaTimes

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray receives death threat; mysterious phone call came from Dubai

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly received a death threat over a phone call from an unidentified number, whereby the miscreant further..
DNA

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test [Video]

Watch: Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister; AIIMS team conducts test

Probe continues into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with CBI, ED and the NCB investigating different angles of the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide, has now filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka. Rhea has alleged that Priyanka, along with a doctor from Delhi made a ‘fake’ prescription of anxiety medicines for the actor. Meanwhile, the NCB questioned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the case for the second consecutive day. The AIIMS team conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning. The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the actor with the CBI. Results of the viscera report is expected to come within 10 days. On the political front the Congress has accused BJP of trying to politicise the actor’s death with an eye on the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Watch this video for all the latest information on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Rhea snapped leaving Bandra Police station

Rhea Chakraborty was snapped leaving the Bandra police station late on Monday night, after recording...
IndiaTimes - Published

SSR case: Rhea's parents reach for CBI questioning

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's parents arrived at the DRDO guest house here on Tuesday for questioning by...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

Rrvi11

BAIRAAGI RT @adv_chandnishah: Mumbai Police would accept the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty & convert it into FIR. Later this will too be transferre… 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Will initiate contempt of court proceedings if Mumbai Police take complaint forward SSR's family lawyer [Video]

Will initiate contempt of court proceedings if Mumbai Police take complaint forward SSR's family lawyer

Will initiate contempt of court proceedings if Mumbai Police take complaint forward SSR's family lawyer

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 06:42Published
Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:59Published
Why did Rhea Chakraborty file a police complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka: Watch to know [Video]

Why did Rhea Chakraborty file a police complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka: Watch to know

As the allegations fly thick and strong against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in the latest development, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police against..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published