Huntsville Native Shines in Pro Soccer

Sports director Lynden Blake takes you through a Grissom High School grad who's taking everything he's learned to the next level.

Ll: grissom alum, jake rufe, is playing on the biggest soccer stage in the state, it didn't happen by chance, the huntsville native has been prepping since his little league days here in the rocket city.

Pkg: jake rufe's been kicking it on the soccer field since his youth days playing for huntsville football club.

"the 96 team, thinking a lot about them, miss them right now."

His career would only go up from there.

Rufe went on to play for grissom high.

Then spent four years playing division one.

This - all setting him up to achieve his goal of playing pro soccer.

Even better, his club, birmingham legion fc, is close to home.

"my cousin's here tonight, my parents have been to most of the games.

It's just special because in college and at charlotte, they couldn't come to any games, but now, they get to see me live out my dream."

But he still made time to put in the work off the field.

Earning a degree in exercise science.

"i think form an early age that's the plan, i think college was good, got a good degree from western but always in the back of my mind, it was soccer."

Legion fc sits in first place in their usl group g.

The success the club's had this season makes rufe proud to wear the black and gold.

But no matter what jersey he wears now, he'll always rep, his home town.

Rufe says he the constant support from huntsville, is why he still plays the game.

"makes you beleive, makes you aspire to get to that next level."

Rufe says he the constant support from huntsville, is why he still plays the game.

Guys, back to you.