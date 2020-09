Labor Day traffic leaving Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:13s - Published 58 seconds ago Labor Day traffic leaving Las Vegas Labor Day traffic leaving Las Vegas, a reported 22-mile backup heading into California at Primm/State Line. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS LABOR DAY.A 22 MILE BACK UP IS BEINGREPORTED GOING INTO CALIFORNIA.THIS COMES AFTER CROWDS --FLOODED THE STRIP -AND





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Your last chance for Labor Day sales



It is your last chance to take advantage of Labor Day sales. ABC Becky Worley shows us details on which stores are offering up big discounts. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:14 Published 1 hour ago Labor Day Cocktails



Labor Day Cocktails Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 06:24 Published 3 hours ago DETR call centers closed on Labor Day



Call centers for Nevada's employment department, DETR, will be closed on Labor Day. Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance lines will not be available. DETR says the closures.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:11 Published 9 hours ago