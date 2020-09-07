Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia talk Lions signing of Adrian Peterson

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia talk Lions signing of Adrian Peterson

Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia talk Lions signing of Adrian Peterson

Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia talk Lions signing of Adrian Peterson | Brad Galli has more


You Might Like


Tweets about this

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit RT @BradGalli: Matt Patricia and Matthew Stafford talked about Adrian Peterson signing with the Lions. "Glad to see him in our uniform. Sa… 9 minutes ago

BradGalli

Brad Galli Matt Patricia and Matthew Stafford talked about Adrian Peterson signing with the Lions. "Glad to see him in our un… https://t.co/BFQsbQ1NGJ 14 minutes ago

Jeff_Reinebold

Jeff Reinebold CLASS MOVE BY FOLES - NOW TRUBISKY NEEDS TO SHOW ⁦@ChicagoBears⁩ & MATT NAGY MADE THE RIGHT DECISION VS AN ⁦⁦… https://t.co/Dmkvfgajf3 10 hours ago

DaveShreeve

Dave Shreeve RT @Peter_Bukowski: NFL Media: We love the Lions because Matthew Stafford and this pass catching group can be awesome Matt Patricia: Brin… 1 day ago

Peter_Bukowski

Peter Bukowski NFL Media: We love the Lions because Matthew Stafford and this pass catching group can be awesome Matt Patricia:… https://t.co/5USCGtOnmx 1 day ago

demitirusmcnea7

Demitirus McNeal 4 goals for next Sunday for the Lions. 1. Defense has to get off the field 2. Welcome back, Matthew Stafford 3… https://t.co/mS0OTLQgRy 2 days ago

Patmcafeequotes

Pat McAfee Show Quotes "Since day one Matthew Stafford has been locked in, laser focused and throwing great." -Matt Patricia @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/ogE0xMBPM7 2 days ago

brod9009

BobTheBuilder @DetroitPodcast @danielkellybook And is Matthew Stafford Tom Brady 2.0? And Matt Patricia Bill Belichick 2.0? When… https://t.co/tJThw5NNNM 2 days ago