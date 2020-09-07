Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia talk Lions signing of Adrian Peterson Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:28s - Published 7 minutes ago Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia talk Lions signing of Adrian Peterson Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia talk Lions signing of Adrian Peterson | Brad Galli has more 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WXYZ Detroit RT @BradGalli: Matt Patricia and Matthew Stafford talked about Adrian Peterson signing with the Lions. "Glad to see him in our uniform. Sa… 9 minutes ago Brad Galli Matt Patricia and Matthew Stafford talked about Adrian Peterson signing with the Lions. "Glad to see him in our un… https://t.co/BFQsbQ1NGJ 14 minutes ago Jeff Reinebold CLASS MOVE BY FOLES - NOW TRUBISKY NEEDS TO SHOW ⁦@ChicagoBears⁩ & MATT NAGY MADE THE RIGHT DECISION VS AN ⁦⁦… https://t.co/Dmkvfgajf3 10 hours ago Dave Shreeve RT @Peter_Bukowski: NFL Media: We love the Lions because Matthew Stafford and this pass catching group can be awesome Matt Patricia: Brin… 1 day ago Peter Bukowski NFL Media: We love the Lions because Matthew Stafford and this pass catching group can be awesome Matt Patricia:… https://t.co/5USCGtOnmx 1 day ago Demitirus McNeal 4 goals for next Sunday for the Lions. 1. Defense has to get off the field 2. Welcome back, Matthew Stafford 3… https://t.co/mS0OTLQgRy 2 days ago Pat McAfee Show Quotes "Since day one Matthew Stafford has been locked in, laser focused and throwing great." -Matt Patricia @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/ogE0xMBPM7 2 days ago BobTheBuilder @DetroitPodcast @danielkellybook And is Matthew Stafford Tom Brady 2.0? And Matt Patricia Bill Belichick 2.0? When… https://t.co/tJThw5NNNM 2 days ago

