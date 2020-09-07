Motorcyclist airlifted to Syracuse Hospital after minivan vs. motorcycle accident Saturday in Verona
Was airflifted to the hospital after an accident in verona.
The accident happened on saturday at the intersection of routes 46nd 31 in vena.
A minivan and a motorcycle involved.
State police say, 19 year old christopher vanlieshout, was driving the van down route 46 and didn't stop for a red light.
At that time, a motorcycle operated by 56 year old mark tompkins, was unable to avoid the van and hit it.
Police say tompkins was thrown from his bike.
He was airlifted to a syracuse hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Vanlieshout was ticketed for failure to stop at a red light.
