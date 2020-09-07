Global  
 

Motorcyclist airlifted to Syracuse Hospital after minivan vs. motorcycle accident Saturday in Verona

The investigation revealed a 2008 Dodge caravan, driven by 19-year-old Christopher S.

Vanlieshout of Verona was travelling south on Route 46, when he failed to stop for a red light at the intersection.

Was airflifted to the hospital after an accident in verona.

The accident happened on saturday at the intersection of routes 46nd 31 in vena.

A minivan and a motorcycle involved.

State police say, 19 year old christopher vanlieshout, was driving the van down route 46 and didn't stop for a red light.

At that time, a motorcycle operated by 56 year old mark tompkins, was unable to avoid the van and hit it.

Police say tompkins was thrown from his bike.

He was airlifted to a syracuse hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vanlieshout was ticketed for failure to stop at a red light.

