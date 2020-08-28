Global  
 

Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Gary Neville has said that Gareth Southgate is the most capable Englandmanager within the past 30 years in regards to dealing with player misconduct.The former England assistant coach's comments came after Mason Greenwood andPhil Foden were dropped from the national team squad following Covid-19breaches.


