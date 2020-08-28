Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct

Gary Neville has said that Gareth Southgate is the most capable Englandmanager within the past 30 years in regards to dealing with player misconduct.The former England assistant coach's comments came after Mason Greenwood andPhil Foden were dropped from the national team squad following Covid-19breaches.
"This won't be easy, as there are different interpretations on the table, but I'm totally convinced that we'll find a solution," European Council President Charles Michel told Euronews.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:35Published
As COVID-19 cases in India continue to surge, country's daily testing capacity crossed 11.70 lakhs. India has so far conducted approximately 5 crore COVID-19 tests. Total of 7,20,362 tests were conducted in last 24 hrs. As a result of the countrywide ramped up testing, 1,33,33,904 tests were conducted in last 2 weeks alone. Tamil Nadu reported 5,776 new COVID-19 cases, 5,930 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours. 5,773 new COVID infections were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking active cases toll to 97,001. Haryana also reported 2, 224 COVID cases today.