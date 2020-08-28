Gary Neville has said that Gareth Southgate is the most capable Englandmanager within the past 30 years in regards to dealing with player misconduct.The former England assistant coach's comments came after Mason Greenwood andPhil Foden were dropped from the national team squad following Covid -19breaches.

Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct

India conducts approx 5 crore COVID tests, cases continue to surge As COVID-19 cases in India continue to surge, country's daily testing capacity crossed 11.70 lakhs. India has so far conducted approximately 5 crore COVID-19 tests. Total of 7,20,362 tests were conducted in last 24 hrs. As a result of the countrywide ramped up testing, 1,33,33,904 tests were conducted in last 2 weeks alone. Tamil Nadu reported 5,776 new COVID-19 cases, 5,930 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours. 5,773 new COVID infections were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking active cases toll to 97,001. Haryana also reported 2, 224 COVID cases today.

'We'll find a solution': EU's Michel confident over COVID fund dispute "This won't be easy, as there are different interpretations on the table, but I'm totally convinced that we'll find a solution," European Council President Charles Michel told Euronews.View on euronews

Covid infection rates rise again in Birmingham as city's health boss warns of possible restrictions.

Raheem Sterling "has a massive impact" on the whole England squad, says manager Gareth Southgate.

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden being asked toleave the England squad following a video that shows the two breaking Covid-19restrictions.

England captain Harry Kane says Mason Greenwood is a "complete goalscorer" after the Manchester United forward impressed during training.

Allegations England's Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood broke quarantine rules in Iceland are being investigated by the FA.

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after breaking Covid-19 quarantine guidelines in Iceland, says manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON