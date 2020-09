Update on Trump lawsuit against Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 minutes ago Update on Trump lawsuit against Nevada Update on Trump-voting bill lawsuit against Nevada, the Trump campaign is asking for summary judgement on several points of the case. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEVADA.THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN REQUESTED APARTIAL SUMMARY JUDGEMENT INTHE CASE.THE MOTION THAT WAS FILEDFRIDAY ACCUSES NEVADA OFATTEMPTING TO COUNT VOTES THATWILL BE CASTED AFTER ELECTIONDAY.ACCORDING TO C-N-N...NEVADA'SA-B FOUR LAW EXTENDS THEDEADLINE FOR WHEN MAIL INBALLOTS CAN BE COUNTED...ASLONG AS THEY ARRIVE WITHIN AWEEK OF NOVEMBER THIRD.IT ALSO PROMISES TO SENDBALLOTS TO EVERY ACTIVEREGISTERED VOTER.THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN FILED THELAWSUIT ON AUGUST FOURTH-CITING MANY COMPLAINTS WITH THENEW LAW.COMPANIES ACROSS THE COUNTR





