Coronation Street Soap Scoop - Leanne and Steve's devastating news
Coming up on Coronation Street... Leanne and Steve receive a new update on Oliver's health.
Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Geoff faces the policeComing up on Coronation Street... Geoff's hidden spycam could come back to haunt him.
Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Geoff torments AlyaComing up on Coronation Street... Geoff continues to make Alya's life a misery at Speed Daal.
Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Geoff gets a warningComing up on Coronation Street... Geoff has reason to worry ahead of Yasmeen's trial.