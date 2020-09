Pence, Harris make campaign stops in Wisconsin Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:53s - Published 46 seconds ago Pence, Harris make campaign stops in Wisconsin Pence visited an energy facility in La Crosse, while Harris visited Milwaukee and talked with Jacob Blake's family. 0

THE SENATOR MET WITH THE BLAKEFAMILY INCLUDING JACOB BLAKE BYPHONE.THEY RELEASED A MEETING SENATORHARRIS HAD AN UPLIFTING VISITWITH JACOB BLAKE JUNIOR AND HISFAMILY TODAY.SHE URGED THEM TO TAKE CARE OFTHEIR HEALTH.