Union leaders: pandemic highlights fight for workplace safety

The Greater Green Bay Labor Council and AFL-CIO organized a drive-thru food drive in place of their annual barbecue due to coronavirus precautions.

LABOR DAY IS A FEDERAL HOLIDAY TO CELEBRATE WORKING FAMILIES! AS MANY CELEBRATE LABOR DAY WITH A SHORTENED WORK WEEK, UNIONS HAVE FACED A TOTALLY NEW FIGHT FOR WORKPLACE SAFETY IN THE FACE OF CORONAVIRUS.

LABOR DAY IS AFEDERAL HOLIDAY TOCELEBRATE WORKINGFAMILIES!AS MANY CELEBRATELABOR DAY WITH ASHORTENED WORKWEEK, UNIONS HAVEFACED A TOTALLY NEWFIGHT FORWORKPLACE SAFETYIN THE FACE OFCORONAVIRUS.

MUCHOF THAT FIGHT WASFELT AT THE JBSMEATPACKING PLANTIN GREEN BAY,WHERE WORKERSSAW THE AIRBORNEDISEASE SPREADRAPIDLY DUE TO THEPLANT'SREFRIGERATION.DAVE: THEY HAD TO GOTO WORK AND NOT BECERTAIN REALLY HOWSAFE IT WAS AND HOWIT WOULD AFFECTTHEM AND THEIRFAMILY.JEFF: WELL BEING ANESSENTIAL WORKER, ITWAS JUST TOUGH TOGET UP EVERYMORNING AND GO INTO THE PLANTKNOWING THATEVERYONE ELSE WASSTAYING HOME.

ANDALL OF OURCOWORKERS, A LOT OFOUR COWORKERSTHAT WERE SICK, THELINES SPEEDS GOTTURNED WAY DOWN,SO IT WAS DOWN TOCRAWLING, WHERE WECOULD HARDLY KEEP ITOPERATING.WITHOUT THE ABILITYTO HOLD THEIR USUALIN PERSON UNIONMEETINGS, THEREWAS A LOT OFUNCERTAINTYAROUND WHAT THEYNEEDED TO DO FORSAFETY...SOMESAYING, THE ONLYPREPARATION THEYHAD...WAS FROMWHAT THEY KNEW OFTHE PREVIOUS FLUSTRAINS.JEFF: WE DO HAVEOSHA HEATH ANDSAFETY STANDARDSTHAT PROTECTWORKERS, BUTUNFORTUNATELYTHERE'S NO STANDARDTHAT PROTECTS FROMA PANDEMIC.

THEREWILL BE IN THE FUTUREI HOPE, IF WE ELECTTHE RIGHT PEOPLE.IN THE MEAN TIME,THESE UNIONMEMBERS AREFOCUSING ONSOMETHINGDIFFERENTTODAY...TO HELPTHEIR NEIGHBORS.INSTEAD OF THEIRANNUAL BARBECUEFUNDRIASER, THEGREATER GREEN BAYLABOR COUNCIL ANDAFL-CIO HOSTED ADRIVE-THRU, FOODDRIVE TO CELEBRATETHE HOLIDAY.STEVE: WE ENDED UPPUTTING THISTOGETHER TO SEE IFWE COULD STILL TAKECARE OF THEPANTRIES ANDSHELTERS.IN GB, RH, NBC 26TONIGHT'S