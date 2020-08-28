Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

The goal is to help struggling area restaurants and feed at-risk children across Jackson County.

New at six -- the mountain lakes chamber of commerce recently announced a coronavirus restaurant relief program.

The goal is to help struggling area restaurants and feed at-risk children across jackson county.

Paynes sandwhich shope and soda fountain is a cornerstone of the scottsboro community and even though their doors were closed for several months, the owner says others need the help more.

The store which has been open since 1869 has benefiteed from a recent surge in customers over the holiday weekend.

Owner lisa garrett called it a bit of a saving grace.

When asked about the chamber of commerce program, she said they're hanging in there and has other businesses -- who are really struggling -- in mind.

"i think that we will be in the clear, i think.

Of course we've spent a lot of money, but i think we'll be ok, while others probably won't be."

Garrett added that it was nice to see customers come back in bunches and felt lucky that they had outdoor seating to ensure they could enjoy their food and ice cream safely.

The program -- which buys gift cards at local restaurtants with the community donations -- passes those on to at-risk kids through the "food for thought" backpack