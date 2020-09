Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnics Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:11s - Published 6 minutes ago Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnics Firefighters Monday continued to battle the El Dorado Fire β€” which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday when a family attempted to stage a gender reveal photo in Yucaipa using pyrotechnics β€” and then exploded to more than 8,000 acres, destroying several homes and forcing hundreds to flee. 0

