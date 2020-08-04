Coronavirus changes Labor Day activities

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 minute ago

Friends... however, the coronavirus changed plans and traditions for many people to prevent the spread of the virus..

Wtva's rhea thornton was in starkville to hear how people spent their day off... ."

With the coronavirus pandemic lurking around every corner, many people had to get creative on their labor day this year... i spoke with a few starkville residents who came up with some pretty relaxing ways to spend their holiday break.

Lisa long: "we wanted to do something fun today but we wanted to be outdoors to be safe."

Lisa long is a resident of starkville.

She and her daughter cameron came to the mississippi state campus today to paint landmarks scattered throughout the college.

Lisa long - starkville resident "we did this when she was about five or six.

We came on campus and went over to the chapel of memories and drew and water colored some of the scenes around the chapel, so we thought, well let's do it again."

Although they enjoyed their time doodling, long said she normally would like to be indoors for this september holiday... "we might have gone to a museum or somewhere indoors if it hadn't been during this time and hadn't had some of the concerns with the pandemic.

So i really was looking for something outdoors to do."

The coronavirus did not just impact lisa and her daughter, clay thompson of starkville also said his usual plans had to change... clay thompson - starkville resident "usually every year i have a friend who has a boat so me, him, and a couple of our friends, we usually go out on the lake and we go tubing out there and stuff like that but we haven't been able to this year."

Thompson said many of his friends are out of town because of the virus.

This forced his day off to be fairly mellow.

Clay thompson: "i went for a run this morning and it was really hot.

I came back and studied a little bit and have just been kind of hanging out at the house."

Tag: the virus may have impacted their plans, but both residents did say they enjoyed having the day off and a break from their daily routine.

Reporting in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

The mississippi state