Denver restaurants brace for cold weather after relying on patio dining during COVID-19

Denver restaurants brace for cold weather after relying on patio dining during COVID-19

Denver restaurants brace for cold weather after relying on patio dining during COVID-19

Denver restaurants that have been taking advantage of extra patio space during the coronavirus pandemic to try to accommodate customers and make ends meet are now bracing themselves for a blast of cold Tuesday.

TESTED SOMEONE HAS -- ANNOUNCEDSOMEONE HAS TESTED POSITIVE.Shannon: ALL YEAR LONGRESTAURANTS HAVE BEEN GETTINGCREATIVE TO OUT LAST THECORONAVIRUS.NOW, THEY WILL HAVE TO CONTENDWITH MOTHER NATURE, TOO.HERE DENVER 7'S MEGHAN LOPEZ.




