Denver restaurants brace for cold weather after relying on patio dining during COVID-19 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:58s - Published 33 seconds ago Denver restaurants brace for cold weather after relying on patio dining during COVID-19 Denver restaurants that have been taking advantage of extra patio space during the coronavirus pandemic to try to accommodate customers and make ends meet are now bracing themselves for a blast of cold Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TESTED SOMEONE HAS -- ANNOUNCEDSOMEONE HAS TESTED POSITIVE.Shannon: ALL YEAR LONGRESTAURANTS HAVE BEEN GETTINGCREATIVE TO OUT LAST THECORONAVIRUS.NOW, THEY WILL HAVE TO CONTENDWITH MOTHER NATURE, TOO.HERE DENVER 7'S MEGHAN LOPEZ.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Restaurant owners pushing to keep streets closed for patio expansion



Restaurant owners around the metro area are hoping to convince city leaders to keep street closures in place so they can keep outdoor dining going as long as possible. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:43 Published 2 weeks ago

