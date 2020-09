‘Hell On Earth’: North Hollywood Woman Describes Escaping Creek Fire Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:35s - Published 2 minutes ago ‘Hell On Earth’: North Hollywood Woman Describes Escaping Creek Fire A woman from North Hollywood is sharing her story after surviving the dangerous Creek Fire in Fresno County. Jasmine Viel reports. 0

