Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady

Recent polls reveal that Joe Biden maintains his grip on the 2020 race for president.

CNN reports Biden's up 52% to 42% over President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally.

Biden has a 50% to 44% edge over Trump in the key battleground state of Wisconsin as well.

Biden's point advantages are the exact same they were before the party conventions.

The polls are reflective of a race that barely budges even after two conventions, protests and unrest.

With it being such a tight race on both sides, the pressure to vote has never been higher.


